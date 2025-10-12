Rock Band 4 Set For Delisting As 10-Year Licences Expire

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores on 5 October 2025, after the original licences for its base soundtrack reach their ten-year term. Existing players will retain access to their purchased content, but new buyers will lose the ability to acquire the game or its downloadable content.

Harmonix confirmed the decision via the game's Discord channel, where community manager Kyle Wynn explained that the title's core 65-song licence has expired and cannot be renewed under the original agreement. He emphasised that publishers must adhere to licensing constraints, and that withdrawing the title is legally necessary.

Players who already own Rock Band 4 will face no disruption: they can continue to download it and any purchased DLC to compatible devices. The same protection applies to DLC tracks, which will be withdrawn only as they individually hit their ten-year anniversary, but those already bought will remain in players' libraries.

The announcement has triggered a flurry of last-minute purchases as the community scrambles to acquire remaining DLC before it vanishes. Server traffic and store checkout systems have reportedly become very busy, reflecting a sense of urgency among longtime fans.

Rock Band 4 was originally released on 6 October 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Since then, it has been the last major entry in the Rock Band franchise, offering backward compatibility for hardware and content from earlier titles. DLC support officially ended in January 2024, as Harmonix redirected focus to its newer music experience, Fortnite Festival.

Analysis of licensing frameworks in the gaming industry suggests that such expirations are rarely surprising. Music rights are typically negotiated in fixed-term agreements, and re-licensing costs can be prohibitive-especially for large catalogues with multiple artists and labels. Some rival rhythm games have already experienced similar delistings when licensing windows closed.

Within the community, reactions have been mixed. Some players have criticised the timing and short notice, calling it a“crime against gaming,” while others express understanding of the legal constraints. Many thread discussions speculate whether Epic Games, the parent of Harmonix, pressured the withdrawal to shift traffic to newer projects like Fortnite Festival.

Harmonix has indicated that delisting applies only to digital storefronts. It has not announced plans to disable servers or online play so far, and players hope that multiplayer features and community functions will persist. For now, the company assures that technical support and server infrastructure will continue, allowing legacy play.

