Singaporean Official: Abdulrazzaq Mosque In Singapore Kuwaiti Social, Islamic Legacy


2025-10-12 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- A Singaporean official said that the Abdulrazzaq Mosque in Singapore has reflected Kuwait's long legacy in serving the Islamic and Singaporean community in the country.
Delivering a speech during the 60th anniversary of the first Kuwaiti mosque in the country, attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Singapore, the Kuwaiti Ambassador Ahmad Al-Shuraim, Singaporean Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim affairs, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, lauded Kuwait for its efforts to spread the teachings of Islam beyond its borders.
He praised the mosque for being in service of the community for six decades, recognizing its positive impact on Singapore through its various programs and efforts.
The mosque has made the leap into the digital age, offering services for the community through cyberspace and social media presence, he added.
Meanwhile, a statement by the Kuwaiti Embassy revealed that the Abdulrazzaq Mosque, constructed in 1965, was officially opened in 1966 under the auspices of Singapore's first President Yusof bin Ishak.
The mosque has remained since then a vital social and religious institution and an embodiment of strong Kuwaiti-Singaporean relations.
The anniversary celebration was attended by various figures of Singaporean society. (end)
