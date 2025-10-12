Bitmine Immersion Builds Ethereum Fortress With $13.4B Crypto Vault

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BitMine Immersion Technologies has disclosed crypto and cash holdings amounting to $13.4 billion, with 2,830,151 ETH tokens forming the bulk of its position, according to its latest statement.

The company's portfolio also includes 192 Bitcoin, $113 million in“moonshot” equity investments such as Eightco Holdings, and $456 million in unencumbered cash, positioning it as one of the largest public crypto treasuries by ETH exposure.

BitMine's ETH stash represents roughly 2 percent of total Ethereum supply, underscoring the firm's aggressive accumulation strategy. In its announcement, the company reaffirmed its ambition to reach a“5 percent alchemy” threshold-i. e., to hold 5 percent of ETH's total circulation.

Thomas“Tom” Lee of Fundstrat, chairman of BitMine, framed ETH as the“premier choice” for its reliability, 100 percent uptime, and alignment with institutional and AI adoption in blockchain infrastructure. He argued that as Wall Street and AI increasingly anchor on the blockchain, Ethereum offers structural advantage.

The disclosed holdings mark a dramatic acceleration in BitMine's pivot from bitcoin mining toward becoming a major Ethereum treasury vehicle. The firm claims it now leads all publicly traded companies in ETH holdings, and ranks second globally in treasury scale behind Strategy, Inc.

Investors and markets responded swiftly to BitMine's disclosures and related developments. In July, shares soared following a regulatory filing revealing that Peter Thiel's Founders Fund had taken a 9.1 percent stake in the company, making him its largest known institutional shareholder. That news helped drive BitMine's stock to near-record intraday gains.

Analysts view the firm's strategy as part of a broader trend: smaller-cap crypto and blockchain firms are increasingly diversifying beyond bitcoin into ETH-focused treasury allocations. BitMine's velocity of accumulation and the high liquidity of its stock have drawn comparisons to Michael Saylor's bitcoin strategy at MicroStrategy.

Regulatory and market timing factors may amplify or constrain BitMine's ambition. The U. S. SEC's evolving posture toward digital asset teams-including Project Crypto and the so-called“GENIUS Act” proposals-could shape the framing of Ethereum as a mainstream institutional asset, or alternatively intensify scrutiny of crypto treasury holdings.

Sceptics point to concentration risk and valuation vulnerability. Holding such a large share of a single token leaves BitMine exposed to ETH price swings, smart contract risks, network upgrades, and macro-crypto sentiment downturns. As the firm presses toward its 5 percent goal, it will also face growing attention from regulators, market participants, and the Ethereum community around centralisation concerns.

Still, BitMine's approach stands out for its bold scale and speed. The company argues that the“power law benefits” favour large holders of ETH, and that a discount between ETH price and its future utility-particularly under rising AI and blockchain convergence narratives-makes accumulation compelling.

