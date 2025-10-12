Vinpearl Golf Léman A New Golf Landmark Opens In Ho Chi Minh City

Vinpearl Golf Léman A New Golf Landmark Opens In Ho Chi Minh City
Located just an hour's drive from central Ho Chi Minh City, Vinpearl Golf Léman is set amid the waterways and greenery of Củ Chi. Covering more than 200 hectares, the project consists of two courses, North and South, with a total of 36 holes spanning nearly 7,700 yards-placing it among the longest and most strategically designed courses in Asia.
The course is distinguished by its Riparian Habitat-inspired layout, designed to reflect the natural riverine landscape of the region while incorporating strategic golf architecture. Each hole features its own identity, encouraging creative play and testing both technical skill and strategy. Notably, four classic golf hole templates-Dell, Biarritz, Redan, and Volcano-have been reinterpreted, providing golfers with iconic challenges to overcome.
The layout also includes over 200 bunkers, undulating fairways, and finely contoured greens, enhanced by lakes and white sand dunes that shape a landscape both scenic and demanding. Each round offers players not only technical challenges but also an experience closely connected with the natural environment.
Complementing the course, Vinpearl Golf Léman offers a comprehensive range of five-star supporting facilities: a modern clubhouse, a premium pro shop with international golf brands, and a restaurant with a distinctive culinary style. Notably, a convention center with capacity for nearly 700 guests is designed to host professional tournaments, MICE events, product launches, and large-scale business gatherings, making the venue ideal for both sporting and corporate purposes.
With its scale and design, Vinpearl Golf Léman is positioned to become a new symbol for golf in Ho Chi Minh City, offering a distinctive venue for players. In its initial phase, the 18-hole North Course has officially come into operation, offering a“green arena” with challenges unique to Léman. The course stands out for its expansive setting amid riverside landscapes, where golfers can elevate their game with every swing and rejuvenate in a refreshing natural environment-providing a striking contrast to the bustling rhythm of urban life.
Ms. Nguyễn Thu Phương, Southern Operations Director of Vinpearl, stated: “Vinpearl Golf Léman has been developed with modern facilities, a distinctive design, and a scale ranking among the most strategic in Asia. We believe it will soon become a host venue for national and international tournaments, contributing to raising Vietnam's profile on the global golf map.”
The opening of Vinpearl Golf Léman not only adds another international-standard course to Ho Chi Minh City, providing golfers with a comprehensive venue where sport is combined with high-quality leisure experiences, but also marks a strategic step in Vietnam's journey to become one of the region's leading golf destinations, on par with Asia's most renowned golfing hubs.
