Swedish Trio Commits To Nuclear-Powered Data Centres

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Blykalla, evroc and Studsvik to assess the viability of co-locating small modular reactors and data centres at Studsvik's licensed nuclear site in Nyköping, Sweden. The agreement marks a significant step in Europe's efforts to power digital infrastructure with clean baseload energy.

Under the MoU, the three organisations will form a joint steering committee to examine technical, commercial and regulatory feasibility, engage with municipalities and landowners, and draft possible power-purchase agreement frameworks. Formal partnership negotiations are expected later this year.

Blykalla, the lead-cooled SMR developer, is proposing its SEALER reactor technology as the energy source. The company claims SEALER is a compact 55 MWe design intended to deliver safe, efficient and scalable power for industrial and digital loads. evroc, focused on hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure, intends to supply the computing, storage and networking backbone. Studsvik brings site licensing, nuclear infrastructure and lifecycle services expertise to the collaboration. Its Nyköping site has a long history in nuclear research and operations.

Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla, said the collaboration offers an opportunity“for Sweden to be a leader in digital infrastructure. It allows us to demonstrate how SMRs can provide the stable, fossil-free energy that is required for the AI revolution.” Mattias Åström, founder and CEO of evroc, emphasised the skyward demand for AI infrastructure and the need for climate-neutral deployment models. Karl Thedéen, CEO of Studsvik, characterised the MoU as a chance to explore synergies between advanced nuclear and next-generation industry.

The initiative lands amid growing global attention to nuclear-powered data centres, particularly as AI and electrification drive soaring demand for reliable, low-carbon power. In Europe, nascent SMR-data centre tie-ups have begun: one example is Data4's MoU with a reactor supplier to power future data centres. Major colocation operators like Equinix have also inked deals in Europe for large power purchase agreements tied to nuclear capacity.

Still, multiple challenges lie ahead. Regulatory approval for new reactor types in Sweden and across the EU remains a protracted process. Project economics will depend on capital costs, fuel supply, grid integration and competitive alternatives such as renewables plus storage. Public acceptance, safety assurances and waste management are additional concerns.

