OG Holds Strong After 17 Days, Pawan Kalyan's Movie Earns Rs 315 Crore Worldwide
Pawan Kalyan's movie OG continues to perform well at the box office on its 17th day. Despite strong overall collections, the film is facing losses in one specific region, affecting its total earnings.
Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' continues its strong box office run even with 'Kantara: Chapter 1' competing in theatres. After 17 days, it has emerged as a global blockbuster. However, the film is surprisingly facing financial losses in the Nizam region despite overall success.
Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. Emraan Hashmi marks his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Set against a gritty Mumbai backdrop, this gangster drama received praise and performed well at the box office, becoming a theatrical hit.
The film's pre-release business fetched approximately ₹272 crore, covering theatrical, digital (Netflix), and audio rights. Made on a ₹250 crore budget, the producer had already entered the profit zone before the film even hit theatres.
After 17 days, OG has grossed around ₹315 crore worldwide. While it remains profitable in most regions, the film is reportedly facing losses in the Ceeded area. Despite this, OG stands as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year so far.
