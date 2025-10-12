EDGE's Space Roadshow Ignites Emirati Youth Ambition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi - EDGE entity FADA has completed a week-long“Space Roadshow” across six Emirati educational institutions, aiming to galvanise youth interest in space sciences and strengthen the UAE's space ecosystem.

The roadshow, conducted in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency and Space42, carried the theme“Living in Space” and comprised workshops, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities touching on Earth observation, satellite communications, CubeSat technologies and astronaut life.

FADA visited campuses including Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Kings' School Dubai and the International School of Choueifat in Dubai. The largest event, at ADPoly in Abu Dhabi on 7 October, featured a hands-on showcase of CubeSat systems, allowing students and faculty to engage directly with satellite sub-systems and mission design topics.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, described the roadshow as a strategic initiative aligned with the National Space Strategy 2030 and the“We the UAE 2031” vision, emphasising the importance of nurturing scientific talent to sustain the national space sector. Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Space & Cyber Technologies at EDGE, added that the project seeks to equip young minds with real tools, knowledge and opportunities to propel UAE's long-term space ambitions.

Space42 also played a key role, contributing technical experts and content that bridged satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence applications in Earth systems.

The outreach comes as the UAE deepens its commitment to building sovereign space capabilities. In August, the UAE Space Agency's National Space Academy-partnered with EDGE and its entities FADA and BEACON RED-launched a ten-week programme to train Emirati professionals in satellite engineering and mission planning. That programme, running between 16 September and 20 November, combines theoretical modules and practical laboratory work in collaboration with national space institutions.

EDGE itself has previously committed to expanding the UAE's satellite industrial base via FADA and BEACON RED, supporting design, manufacture and integration of high-tech space systems. The roadshow is thus a component of a broader strategy: to weave educational outreach into national capacity building in advanced space technology.

In tandem, the UAE Space Agency announced the rollout of a digital platform designed to streamline space-sector services, including licensing and permit issuance. The new system, launched ahead of GITEX Global 2025, introduces a four-step process to accelerate regulatory procedures. Space42 was among the first to use the new platform, reporting a swift and seamless licensing experience.

Participants in the roadshow expressed enthusiasm. One undergraduate attendee at Khalifa University remarked that becoming directly involved in subsystems analysis demystified space engineering, helping bridge theory and real industry challenges. Faculty members pointed to the sessions as a valuable supplement to STEM curricula, especially in the UAE's drive to anchor a knowledge-based economy.

