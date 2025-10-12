403
EEIC and Emerald Ecotechnologies Demonstrate 90% Cost Savings in Water Disinfection at WETEX 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) October 10, Dubai, UAE – Emerald Ecotechnologies, LLC, together with its Authorized Partner in the UAE, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – concludes a successful showcase of their flagship Aquachlor® Mixed Oxidant Generators at WETEX 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 September to 2 October.
Throughout the exhibition, the partners demonstrated how their flagship Aquachlor® Mixed Oxidant Generators are reshaping water disinfection in the region. By generating disinfectants on-site using only pure salt and water, Aquachlor® eliminates reliance on imported chemicals while delivering up to 90% operational cost savings and ensuring compliance with WHO and UAE standards.
This innovation is already making an impact in the UAE. At the NAQA’A Desalination Plant (684,000 m³/day, the world’s second largest), Aquachlor® has completed its Pilot and delivered excellent results for potable water disinfection, with retrofits being installed in the coming months the expected achievement will be of around 90% reduction in operating costs and a 18 months ROI. Such projects highlight the system’s potential to set a new benchmark in water disinfection for utilities sector across the GCC.
“Aquachlor® Mixed Oxidants generator is not just another water disinfection system, it’s a breakthrough technology which redefines what utilities in the Middle East can achieve,” said Petr Gnatyuk, CEO, Emerald Ecotechnologies. “The interest we saw at WETEX 2025 reflects a clear demand for technologies that combine cost efficiency, safety, and sustainability. We believe Emerald Aquachlor® has the potential to become the benchmark for water disinfection across the Gulf and beyond.”
“At EEIC, we view this partnership as a game-changer for the sector,” added Ramiz Palkabar, Head of Water Technology Business Unit, EEIC. “By combining Emerald’s revolutionary technology with our EPC expertise, we are enabling regional operators to adopt solutions that are practical, scalable, and future-ready. With water security at the top of national agendas, this is exactly the kind of innovation that will shape the industry for years to come.”
Emerald Aquachlor® deployment in the UAE underlines the value of combining advanced technologies with local expertise to meet the growing demands on regional water infrastructure. It also reflects the region’s wider focus on practical, sustainable solutions that strengthen water security.
