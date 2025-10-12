403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EPAA Participates in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 with Scientific Lectures and Pioneering Projects
(MENAFN- Saharapr) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has commenced its participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), taking place in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 13, 2025. The congress brings together a distinguished group of experts, decision-makers, and international organizations concerned with the protection of the environment and biodiversity from around the world.
EPAA’s participation includes showcasing 13 natural reserves and a range of specialized educational centers, alongside a series of scientific lectures presented by its researchers and experts to highlight pioneering projects and initiatives that reflect Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable development and ecosystem protection.
Sharjah: A Global Model for Environmental Protection and Wildlife Conservation
Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, affirmed that the EPAA’s participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, through its innovative pavilion and specialized scientific workshops, reflects the Emirate’s commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the emirate a global model in environmental protection and wildlife conservation.
Her Excellency added: “Our participation in this international event embodies the EPAA’s continuous efforts in managing natural reserves and environmental centers, and in highlighting the pioneering projects that have achieved tangible success in protecting endangered species and restoring natural habitats. This comes within our mission to support sustainable development and ensure a balanced environment for current and future generations.
At EPAA, we are keen for our participation to be active and influential in international environmental forums, to share Sharjah’s pioneering experience guided by a wise vision that made nature conservation a way of life and a comprehensive development approach. Cooperation between local and international entities remains fundamental to achieving sustainable development goals and safeguarding our planet for generations to come.”
Scientific Lectures Reflecting Sharjah’s Environmental Leadership
Dr. Osama Melika Wahba will deliver two specialized lectures. The first, titled “Rebuilding Coral Reefs: Innovative Techniques for Coral Restoration in Sharjah’s Waters,” highlights coral rehabilitation projects at Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve and Al Hamriyah, using advanced methods such as metal frameworks and micro-fragmentation to enhance marine biodiversity.
The second lecture, “The Road to the IUCN Green List: Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area,” reviews the process of the island’s inclusion on the Green List after a comprehensive evaluation, which culminated in certification in December 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of its management and the richness of its natural and cultural heritage.
The Arabian Leopard
Dr. Jane Budd will deliver a scientific lecture on “Ex-Situ Conservation of the Arabian Leopard: Lessons Learned from 25 Years at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife in Sharjah. Her presentation will highlight key lessons and outcomes from Sharjah’s pioneering program dedicated to protecting the Arabian leopard, one of the most successful initiatives in the region in terms of breeding and rehabilitation. She will also address the Center’s efforts to strengthen regional and research cooperation and apply global best practices in conserving rare species, reaffirming Sharjah’s leadership in wildlife conservation and biodiversity sustainability across the Arabian Peninsula.
Advanced Research Experiences from the Breeding Center
Johannes Els, at EPAA, will present four scientific lectures covering diverse topics that reflect the Authority’s depth of expertise and leadership in biodiversity conservation. These include “Reflections on the Regional Red List Assessments in the Arabian Peninsula,” addressing species trends and conservation priorities; “Reptiles in Sharjah: Diversity, Endemism, and Conservation Priorities,” which explores Sharjah’s rich reptile fauna and ongoing conservation efforts; “Two Decades of Regional Cooperation in Biodiversity Conservation: A Review of 24 Years of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for the Arabian Peninsula,” documenting the forum’s regional impact; and “Freshwater Fishes of the Arabian Peninsula: Regional Status and Breeding Efforts in Sharjah,” focusing on Sharjah’s programs to breed and protect rare native freshwater species.
“Schools in Nature”
As part of its participation in the World Conservation Congress 2025, the EPAA will organize an inspiring TED-style session titled “Schools in Nature”, on October 13, 2025, at the UAE Pavilion (No. 200). The session will highlight the importance of making nature an extension of the classroom and a living space for learning, aiming to integrate environmental education into school curricula.
The session will be presented by Aisha Al Midfa, Manager of the Wasit Wetland Center, along with Shaikha Al Zaabi and Amna Al Dhuhoori, Environmental Tour Guides at the Center. They will share real-life experiences and educational initiatives that showcase the vital role of Sharjah’s environmental centers and the UAE’s broader network in merging environmental awareness with school education across the UAE.
EPAA’s participation includes showcasing 13 natural reserves and a range of specialized educational centers, alongside a series of scientific lectures presented by its researchers and experts to highlight pioneering projects and initiatives that reflect Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable development and ecosystem protection.
Sharjah: A Global Model for Environmental Protection and Wildlife Conservation
Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, affirmed that the EPAA’s participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, through its innovative pavilion and specialized scientific workshops, reflects the Emirate’s commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the emirate a global model in environmental protection and wildlife conservation.
Her Excellency added: “Our participation in this international event embodies the EPAA’s continuous efforts in managing natural reserves and environmental centers, and in highlighting the pioneering projects that have achieved tangible success in protecting endangered species and restoring natural habitats. This comes within our mission to support sustainable development and ensure a balanced environment for current and future generations.
At EPAA, we are keen for our participation to be active and influential in international environmental forums, to share Sharjah’s pioneering experience guided by a wise vision that made nature conservation a way of life and a comprehensive development approach. Cooperation between local and international entities remains fundamental to achieving sustainable development goals and safeguarding our planet for generations to come.”
Scientific Lectures Reflecting Sharjah’s Environmental Leadership
Dr. Osama Melika Wahba will deliver two specialized lectures. The first, titled “Rebuilding Coral Reefs: Innovative Techniques for Coral Restoration in Sharjah’s Waters,” highlights coral rehabilitation projects at Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve and Al Hamriyah, using advanced methods such as metal frameworks and micro-fragmentation to enhance marine biodiversity.
The second lecture, “The Road to the IUCN Green List: Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area,” reviews the process of the island’s inclusion on the Green List after a comprehensive evaluation, which culminated in certification in December 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of its management and the richness of its natural and cultural heritage.
The Arabian Leopard
Dr. Jane Budd will deliver a scientific lecture on “Ex-Situ Conservation of the Arabian Leopard: Lessons Learned from 25 Years at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife in Sharjah. Her presentation will highlight key lessons and outcomes from Sharjah’s pioneering program dedicated to protecting the Arabian leopard, one of the most successful initiatives in the region in terms of breeding and rehabilitation. She will also address the Center’s efforts to strengthen regional and research cooperation and apply global best practices in conserving rare species, reaffirming Sharjah’s leadership in wildlife conservation and biodiversity sustainability across the Arabian Peninsula.
Advanced Research Experiences from the Breeding Center
Johannes Els, at EPAA, will present four scientific lectures covering diverse topics that reflect the Authority’s depth of expertise and leadership in biodiversity conservation. These include “Reflections on the Regional Red List Assessments in the Arabian Peninsula,” addressing species trends and conservation priorities; “Reptiles in Sharjah: Diversity, Endemism, and Conservation Priorities,” which explores Sharjah’s rich reptile fauna and ongoing conservation efforts; “Two Decades of Regional Cooperation in Biodiversity Conservation: A Review of 24 Years of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for the Arabian Peninsula,” documenting the forum’s regional impact; and “Freshwater Fishes of the Arabian Peninsula: Regional Status and Breeding Efforts in Sharjah,” focusing on Sharjah’s programs to breed and protect rare native freshwater species.
“Schools in Nature”
As part of its participation in the World Conservation Congress 2025, the EPAA will organize an inspiring TED-style session titled “Schools in Nature”, on October 13, 2025, at the UAE Pavilion (No. 200). The session will highlight the importance of making nature an extension of the classroom and a living space for learning, aiming to integrate environmental education into school curricula.
The session will be presented by Aisha Al Midfa, Manager of the Wasit Wetland Center, along with Shaikha Al Zaabi and Amna Al Dhuhoori, Environmental Tour Guides at the Center. They will share real-life experiences and educational initiatives that showcase the vital role of Sharjah’s environmental centers and the UAE’s broader network in merging environmental awareness with school education across the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment