Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Afghanistan Forces Clash At Multiple Locations Along Border


2025-10-11 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Violent clashes have erupted along the Pak-Afghan border late on Saturday night between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistan Army, said state media.
According to state run Pakistan Television, Afghan forces opened unprovoked firing at the Pak-Afghan border at the locations of Angor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baram Chah bordering Pakistan. The aim of the firing was also to force the militants to cross the border.
The alert and prepared posts of the Pakistan Army gave a swift and strong response, which is still ongoing, it added.
The Pakistan Army immediately responded strongly and effectively targeted several Afghan posts.
The state run media claimed that Pakistan's timely action destroyed several border posts in Afghanistan and killed dozens of Afghan soldiers and foreigners.
The clashes between the two neighboring countries erupt at a time when Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi is on a visit to India.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Office accused that terrorist elements are operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan. (end)
