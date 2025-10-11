403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Afghanistan Forces Clash At Multiple Locations Along Border
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Violent clashes have erupted along the Pak-Afghan border late on Saturday night between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistan Army, said state media.
According to state run Pakistan Television, Afghan forces opened unprovoked firing at the Pak-Afghan border at the locations of Angor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baram Chah bordering Pakistan. The aim of the firing was also to force the militants to cross the border.
The alert and prepared posts of the Pakistan Army gave a swift and strong response, which is still ongoing, it added.
The Pakistan Army immediately responded strongly and effectively targeted several Afghan posts.
The state run media claimed that Pakistan's timely action destroyed several border posts in Afghanistan and killed dozens of Afghan soldiers and foreigners.
The clashes between the two neighboring countries erupt at a time when Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi is on a visit to India.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Office accused that terrorist elements are operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan. (end)
sbk
According to state run Pakistan Television, Afghan forces opened unprovoked firing at the Pak-Afghan border at the locations of Angor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baram Chah bordering Pakistan. The aim of the firing was also to force the militants to cross the border.
The alert and prepared posts of the Pakistan Army gave a swift and strong response, which is still ongoing, it added.
The Pakistan Army immediately responded strongly and effectively targeted several Afghan posts.
The state run media claimed that Pakistan's timely action destroyed several border posts in Afghanistan and killed dozens of Afghan soldiers and foreigners.
The clashes between the two neighboring countries erupt at a time when Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi is on a visit to India.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Office accused that terrorist elements are operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment