Mississippi Shooting: 4 Dead, 12 Injured After Homecoming Game At Leland High School Hunt On For 18-Year-Old Suspect

MENAFN - Live Mint) Police in Mississippi's Leland are investigating a shooting during the school's homecoming weekend that left four people dead and 12 others injured, as per a CBS News report.

Among the injured, four were critical and were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The incident happened on a main street. The town saw more activity than usual on Friday night (local time) because of a homecoming game of the local Leland High School.

| Houston shooting horror: Man fatally targets 3 at two locations before suicide

As per the school's website, they were scheduled to a homecoming game against Charleston High School on Friday.

The Associated Press spoke to Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White, who confirmed two deaths but did not divulge information on the identities of the deceased.

John Lee, the Mayor of Leland, spoke to CBS News and revealed that the incident took place at around midnight.

Police, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are hunting for 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe in connection with the shooting, as per social media reports.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement and released the picture of the suspect.

In the statement it said,“Heidelberg Police Department and Jasper County Sheriffs Office are currently searching for, 18 year old, Tylar Jarod Goodloe, for questioning in the shooting that occurred at Heidelberg High School Friday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts needs to contact, Chief Cornell White 601-422-7430, or Jasper County Sheriff's Office 601-764-2588.”

20 people were shot by the assailant.

Leland, a small city in the state's Washington County, has a population of around 4,000.

Mass shootings in Mississippi

Mississippi has seen gun violence in the last few years, with the most recent mass shooting being reported from in Fayette at the end of May, when two brothers were arrested after they shot at people attending the Fayette Day Festival. One person was killed in the attack while eight others sustained injuries.

| Fatal shooting of Indian student in US: Suspect arrested; gun found inside car

In October 2024, two men open-fired on a crowd during another homecoming celebration, leaving three people dead and eight others injured.

Mississippi gun laws

Gun laws in Mississippi are among the most relaxed in the entire United States. There is no licence or background check required for carrying weapons almost anywhere in the state.

It also recognises all out-of-state carry permits as well.