Zohran Mamdani Confronted In NYC, Video Captures Protester Shouting 'Antisemite'

In a tense confrontation in downtown Manhattan in New York City on Saturday, October 11, socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was chased by an enraged protester who loudly accused him of being an"antisemite." A video of the protester confronting Zohran Mamdani is being circulated on social media.

As the Democratic socialist was escorted by security toward his vehicle hurriedly, the man followed closely, the video showed, demanding that Mamdani denounce Hezbollah and Sharia law.

The incident concluded with security ushering the candidate into his car to leave the scene amidst the protester's continued shouts.

One of Zohman Mamdani's security was also seen confronting the protester who called the candidate“antisemite” by pushing him away from the leader, who then retaliated by shoving the security man back.

It is not known if more protesters were present at the scene of confrontation involving Mamdani.

Watch the video here

Earlier in June 2025, Zohran Mamdani had been criticised for defending the the slogan“globalise the intifada” – a reference to the armed Palestinian uprisings against Israel. The first intifada lasted from 1987 to 1993, and the second began in 2000.

He had also explained that the slogan captured“a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.” Mamdani also mentioned that the Us Holocaust Museum used this word in Arabic-language to describe the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazi Germany.