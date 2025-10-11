Engel & Völkers New Smyrna Beach Welcomes John Chin As Director Of Growth And Business Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Veteran real estate leader to drive advisor productivity and fuel multi-market expansion across Central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - October 11, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced that John Chin has joined Engel & Völkers New Smyrna Beach as Broker and Director of Growth and Business Development. With more than three decades of experience in real estate and corporate leadership, Chin will focus on boosting advisor productivity while helping the brokerage expand its footprint across Central Florida.

“I was drawn to Engel & Völkers' global reputation and the opportunity to help talented advisors reach their full potential,” Chin said.“My mission is to use my background in sales leadership and process improvement to empower advisors, while also contributing to the growth of a multi-shop region in Central Florida.”

Engel & Völkers New Smyrna Beach, led by License Partner Steve Fusilier, is growing rapidly and has plans to expand into Winter Park, Lake Nona, Downtown Orlando and Ormond Beach. Fusilier and Chin previously worked together and are now reunited at Engel & Völkers with a shared vision for building a strong multi-market presence.

“John's experience and strategic approach to sales and operations will be a tremendous asset as we continue building our team in New Smyrna Beach and expand into new markets,” Fusilier said.“We are confident his leadership will help our advisors thrive and accelerate our growth throughout the region.”

Chin began his real estate career as a part-time agent while serving in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as a crew chief and aero repair technician. Over the past three decades, he has built a diverse career spanning corporate leadership, brokerage ownership, investing and property management. He served as Director of Sales Development for Wyndham Resorts, supporting 35 sales centers nationwide, before founding and co-founding several ventures including Realty Consultants of Florida, Bakken Property Group and InvestorAgent. Most recently, he has overseen property flips, rentals and management through Remi Emerson Residential while coaching investor-focused agents. His expertise in Six Sigma project management and sales leadership provides him with a unique ability to streamline business processes and drive sustainable growth for the advisors he serves.

“John's impressive track record and passion for helping others succeed align perfectly with Engel & Völkers' values,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in leaders like Steve who can empower advisors and drive expansion in key markets across the state. At Engel & Völkers Florida, we aim to support our license partners in becoming regional players with multi-market influence, not just single-shop owners, and John's role will be instrumental in helping us achieve that shared vision.”

A longtime Orlando resident, Chin lives with his wife and three daughters. Outside of real estate, he enjoys coaching lacrosse and volunteering with his church community.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: ...

Tel: (239) 348-9000

