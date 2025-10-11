Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Burkio Faso Turns Down US Request To Host Deportees


2025-10-11 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Burkina Faso has refused to host deportees from the United States of America saying Washington's relevant request was regarded by the African country as dishonoring.
The country's foreign minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, told the state-run television that the US request in this regard totally contradicts "the value of dignity that is the core" of the country's top leader, Ibrahim Taroure's policy.
Burkia Faso "is the land of dignity, not deportation," the foreign minister said, indicating that the leadership expressed firm rejection of the American request.
The US decision to suspend regular services for citizens of Burkina Faso at the American embassy in the capital, Wagadugu, and the instruction that they seek such services at its embassy in Lome, Togo, came as a direct result for Burkina Faso's refusal of hosting the expelled from the US, he said, indicating clearly that the measure was a retaliation.
Some African countries had accepted hosting deportees from the US in exchange for money. (end)
mry


MENAFN11102025000071011013ID1110182327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search