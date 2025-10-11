403
Burkio Faso Turns Down US Request To Host Deportees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Burkina Faso has refused to host deportees from the United States of America saying Washington's relevant request was regarded by the African country as dishonoring.
The country's foreign minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, told the state-run television that the US request in this regard totally contradicts "the value of dignity that is the core" of the country's top leader, Ibrahim Taroure's policy.
Burkia Faso "is the land of dignity, not deportation," the foreign minister said, indicating that the leadership expressed firm rejection of the American request.
The US decision to suspend regular services for citizens of Burkina Faso at the American embassy in the capital, Wagadugu, and the instruction that they seek such services at its embassy in Lome, Togo, came as a direct result for Burkina Faso's refusal of hosting the expelled from the US, he said, indicating clearly that the measure was a retaliation.
Some African countries had accepted hosting deportees from the US in exchange for money. (end)
