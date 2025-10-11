403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Hosts First Gulf Pediatric Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The first Gulf Pediatric Conference kicked off in Kuwait on Saturday, under the patronage of Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.
Delivering an inaugural speech, Dr. Al-Awadhi said the three-day conference is an event, which culminates in a long path of constructive collaboration among GCC brothers and embodies the joint vision to upgrade healthcare services to children.
Featuring a galaxy of GCC physicians and specialists, and some international medical institutions and centers, the conference shows mutual keenness on fully boosting healthcare and unifying efforts to develop national programs for children and share successful expertise, the minister noted.
The event aims at providing a scientific platform bringing together heads of Gulf associations of pediatrics, experts, consultants and academics from research centers, universities and health institutions, he stated.
Kuwait has early paid much attention to childhood and children health, out of its firm belief that building humans begins with caring child since his early phase, along continued support to scientific research, and medical training and education, he elaborated.
The conference is an opportunity to boost communication among experts, and expand academic and research cooperation as well as launch joint initiatives which serve health and developmental goals in the Gulf, Al-Awadhi pointed out.
Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi affirmed holding this conference in Kuwait is a pioneering step in the Gulf health path.
In a similar speech, Al-Budaiwi said GCC leaders are greatly prioritizing human health as a main pillar for development, adding GCC health system includes about 863 hospitals and 3,400 health centers in a manner that enhances their readiness and efficiency to meet the needs of citizens and expats.
Child health is a cornerstone in building Gulf society; the number of children under 14 years in GCC members has reached 7.9 million in 2024, along 2.2 million aged from 15-19, he revealed, stressing health of these groups is on the top of GCC states' priorities.
GCC states have been carrying out several programs and initiatives on children and teenagers' health, along awareness and preventive campaigns, which contributed to reducing diseases and improving life quality, GCC chief emphasized.
Vaccines reduced infants' mortalities by 45 percent over the past five decades, he said.
GCC health structure is not only based on awareness but also on an integrated system, as part of the 2026-2030 Gulf health strategy aiming at developing health infrastructure and achieve Gulf health security, Al-Budaiwi concluded. (end)
aa
Delivering an inaugural speech, Dr. Al-Awadhi said the three-day conference is an event, which culminates in a long path of constructive collaboration among GCC brothers and embodies the joint vision to upgrade healthcare services to children.
Featuring a galaxy of GCC physicians and specialists, and some international medical institutions and centers, the conference shows mutual keenness on fully boosting healthcare and unifying efforts to develop national programs for children and share successful expertise, the minister noted.
The event aims at providing a scientific platform bringing together heads of Gulf associations of pediatrics, experts, consultants and academics from research centers, universities and health institutions, he stated.
Kuwait has early paid much attention to childhood and children health, out of its firm belief that building humans begins with caring child since his early phase, along continued support to scientific research, and medical training and education, he elaborated.
The conference is an opportunity to boost communication among experts, and expand academic and research cooperation as well as launch joint initiatives which serve health and developmental goals in the Gulf, Al-Awadhi pointed out.
Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi affirmed holding this conference in Kuwait is a pioneering step in the Gulf health path.
In a similar speech, Al-Budaiwi said GCC leaders are greatly prioritizing human health as a main pillar for development, adding GCC health system includes about 863 hospitals and 3,400 health centers in a manner that enhances their readiness and efficiency to meet the needs of citizens and expats.
Child health is a cornerstone in building Gulf society; the number of children under 14 years in GCC members has reached 7.9 million in 2024, along 2.2 million aged from 15-19, he revealed, stressing health of these groups is on the top of GCC states' priorities.
GCC states have been carrying out several programs and initiatives on children and teenagers' health, along awareness and preventive campaigns, which contributed to reducing diseases and improving life quality, GCC chief emphasized.
Vaccines reduced infants' mortalities by 45 percent over the past five decades, he said.
GCC health structure is not only based on awareness but also on an integrated system, as part of the 2026-2030 Gulf health strategy aiming at developing health infrastructure and achieve Gulf health security, Al-Budaiwi concluded. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment