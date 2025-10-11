Indian Woman Wins Hearts For Delivering Water And 'Hope' To Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) When the cries of children echo through the war-torn streets of Gaza, devastated by relentless Israeli attacks, very few can look away without feeling compelled to act. Among those who did something meaningful was a young Indian humanitarian, Sreereshmi Udayakumar, whose small act of solidarity has touched thousands of lives.Sreereshmi, a 24-year-old from Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district and the founder of the Koottu collective, coordinated the delivery of a 3,000-litre water truck to 250 displaced families in southern Gaza. At a time when safe drinking water had become a distant dream, her effort brought both relief and hope. Gaza responded with gratitude, holding signs thanking“Reshmi and her friends from Kerala, India,” images that went viral on social media.In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Sreereshmi shares her journey, challenges, and what keeps her going.My journey into humanitarian work comes from my own life experiences. I grew up in a family where three members are disabled, and I witnessed my mother's struggles every single day. From childhood, I was encouraged to help others, and that shaped my empathy and commitment.Over the years, I've been part of several efforts: during the 2018 Kerala floods I worked in rescue missions, rehabilitation, and relief camps. In 2019, I helped people affected by the Wayanad landslide. I also initiated post-Covid support for people facing isolation, offering them a non-judgmental listening space. At times, I have even done post-mortem care, such as washing the bodies of victims of the Chooralmala landslide.Beyond disaster relief, I help students and families from financially weak backgrounds by supporting their education and basic needs. For me, humanitarian work means standing with ordinary and oppressed people, both in everyday life and in times of crisis. That commitment is what led me to focus on Palestine.It was the realization of how privileged we are compared to the people in Gaza. Here, we can eat, drink, and sleep safely, while at the same time children are being killed, families destroyed, and people dying of malnutrition. It felt impossible for me to stay silent.During the war, I began communicating with a few families in Gaza, mostly women with children. Over time, they became like sisters to me. Even though we come from different nations, cultures, and languages, there was a deep bond of humanity. Listening to their pain moved me so much that I couldn't sleep at night. That's when I knew I had to act-not as charity, but as solidarity.I've been in contact with families displaced from northern to southern Gaza. One of my closest friends there, Hadeel, a mother of two, raised the urgent issue of water scarcity for 250 families in Jamal Al Wadi. Together with Hadeel and my friend Lesley Hawksley, a TV producer from the UK, we searched for organizations distributing water in that area but found none.Finally, Hadeel located a private water truck owner and coordinated logistics. The truck cost USD 300, and we collected the amount through friends and family. The delivery brought immense relief. Hadeel shared the video of families receiving water-it went viral, and the gratitude shown in those moments will stay with me forever.Through social media. Since the war began, I've been closely following the situation in Palestine. I connected with families and began video calls with them-joining them in their daily lives, even simple moments like visiting the market or talking to their children. These small exchanges kept me emotionally connected.Over time, I was able to support around 50–60 families with food and water. Later, when they were displaced, we organized the water truck during a critical time.They were crucial. I am blessed with friends and followers-more than 160,000 on social media-who are ready to support any cause. They contributed through verified international donation links like Chuffed and GoFund, created by social workers from different countries.In Gaza, transactions are complicated and sometimes exploitative, with money exchangers charging up to 50%. So, my friends trusted me to coordinate support and make sure it reached the right people. I will never forget their solidarity.I was overwhelmed with happiness. Seeing their gratitude gave me peace. Hadeel and her two sons, Mohammed and Read, appeared in one of the videos. Their smiles reminded me that, even from afar, I could bring a little light during such dark times.The world has not witnessed such a targeted genocide against women and children in recent history. According to the Palestinian Health Authority, more than 66,000 civilians have been killed, including 19,000 children. Amidst this horror, if I can bring even a little happiness and hope, it means everything to blade-->

A thank-you note from Gaza has won widespread praise on Instagram and X.

The biggest challenge is that direct payment channels from India to Palestine are blocked. We often had to send money through social activists abroad who then transferred it via crypto wallets. Internet blackouts in Gaza make communication difficult, but we still managed to coordinate.At times, even water trucks couldn't reach families because roads were destroyed or blocked. Once, a truck got stuck in the sand, and we had to find another vehicle to pull it out. Every delivery is a challenge, but worth it.It's very difficult. Around 280 families that I initially supported have fled to South Gaza. The main water source, the Basin Stream, is polluted after sewage plants were destroyed. Private water trucks face logistical hurdles in reaching these families.I cannot do this alone. International organizations must step in. We need global solidarity and structural support to sustain such efforts.I want to continue supporting families who fall through the cracks of humanitarian aid-pregnant women, children needing essentials like diapers, and families without access to social media. My aim is not just food and water but also education and dignity. I don't know how much I can achieve, but I will try.Gaza represents the largest genocide since the Holocaust, and it targets women and children in ways the world cannot ignore. We must understand that this is not about politics-it is about humanity possible, raise your voice. Speak about Palestine. Stand against injustice. Even if you cannot send aid, you can spread awareness, keep the conversation alive, and remind the world that silence is complicity.