HBT Financial, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On October 20, 2025
About HBT Financial, Inc.
HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.
CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
...
(309) 664-4556
