Claire Wilcox

I'm an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico and an associate professor of translational neuroscience at the Mind Research Network. I'm an addiction psychiatrist, general psychiatrist and researcher in the area of addictions neuroscience and addiction treatment. I write for Bicycle Health, GoodRx and Psychology Today. I recently published a textbook entitled "Food Addiction, Obesity and Disorders of Overeating" with Springer.

