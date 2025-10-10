Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 405 Enemy Drones, 15 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, from 19:00 on Thursday, October 9, Russian forces used a total of 497 means of aerial attack, including:



465 drones, approximately 200 of which were Shahed type; others included Gerbera drones; launches originated from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Shakhty, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, launched from the airspace over Lipetsk region, Russia;

14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, Rostov, and Bryansk regions, Russia;

12 Iskander-K cruise missiles, launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, Rostov, and Bryansk regions; four guided air-launched missiles Kh-59/69.

The enemy attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Preliminary data as of 10:00 on Friday, October 10, shows air defenses had shot down or jammed 405 enemy drones, including Shahed and Gerbera types, one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one guided air-launched Kh-59/69 missile.

Four additional enemy missiles were lost or failed to reach their targets; their fall locations are being clarified.

In 19 locations, 13 missiles and 60 strike drones caused direct hits, while in seven locations, wreckage from downed targets was recorded.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages were implemented in several Ukrainian regions due to the massive Russian attack.

