403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Derek Wilding
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
-
Co-Director, Centre for Media Transition,
University of Technology Sydney
I have a law degree from UQ and a PhD in media studies from QUT. Previous positions include Executive Director of the Australian Press Council, Manager at the Australian Communications and Media Authority, and Director of the Communications Law Centre at UNSW.Experience
-
–present
Co-Director, Centre for Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
-
1999
Queensland University of Technology, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment