Dialogue Forum 2025: Infrastructure as a growth booster? With Dr Jörg Kukies. (news with additional features)

How institutional investors may benefit from the investment program in Germany.

Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt.

The Dialogue Forum 2025 brings the discussion about Germany's infrastructure project to three cities – and asks the question of how institutional investors may benefit from the largest state investment offensive in decades.

The series of events is initiated by Nadja Knoth and Sven Ulbrich, who promote dialogue between politics, business and finance with their investment platform wisdomize.

With the special fund for infrastructure and climate neutrality, the German government has launched a programme of historic dimensions: billions of euros in investments in education, transport, digital networks and research are intended to modernise the business environment – and at the same time create new prospects for long-term investors.

At the center of the dialogue forum is Dr. Jörg Kukies, former Federal Minister of Finance and former head of Goldman Sachs Germany.

In his keynote speech, he classifies the strategic guidelines of the special fund and provides insights into the interaction between politics, the capital market and sustainable location development.

The programme will be supplemented by specialist lectures on key aspects of institutional infrastructure investments:

"Infrastructure as an investment opportunity – legal framework for institutional investors" / CMS "Understanding Ratings: Fundamentals for Infrastructure Investors" / EY Transactions & Corporate Finance A concluding discussion round with experts from the world of business and finance will round off the programme.

Dates and locations:

Munich CMS Hasche Sigle

Nymphenburger Straße 12

Tuesday, 11.11.2025

17.00-21.00 CET

Hamburg CMS Hasche Sigle

Stadthausbrücke 1-3

Tuesday, 25.11.2025

17.00-21.00 CET

Frankfurt CMS Hasche Sigle

Neue Mainzer Str. 2-4

Thursday, 22.01.2026

17.00-21.00 CET

For more information and to register, please visit:

About the Dialogue Forum

The dialogue forum sees itself as a platform for open exchange between institutional investors, politics and business. The aim is to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of the current Investment Plan – and to show ways in which private capital and government programmes can work together to promote sustainable growth.

About Wisdomize

Wisdomize is a group of companies with offices in Germany and Luxembourg. We develop sustainable financing solutions with market-oriented instruments and create structures that have an impact - for society, the environment and investors.



Contact:

Katja Kölker

Tel: +49 (160) 7188 378

f2index GmbH

Schillerstrasse 27

D-60313 Frankfurt

Email: ...

Additional features:

Picture:

