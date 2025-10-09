Côte D'ivoire Presidential Election 2025 - The Africa24 Group Offers You Exclusive Coverage

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, October 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

On October 25, 2025, the Republic of Ivory Coast will elect its President for a new term. At the heart of this election are major issues such as national reconciliation, territorial development, youth employment, security and infrastructure, regional integration, and leadership.

The Africa24 Group is rolling out an exceptional bilingual (French-English) editorial program to enable citizens, decision-makers, and national, regional, continental, and international public opinion to discover all the diversity and rich resources of Côte d'Ivoire.

Discover Côte d'Ivoire here:

Interviews with leaders, campaign diary, debates on major issues, and immersive reports.

Through Africa 24 and Africa 24 English, two full HD channels, discover our exceptional TV & Digital offering with original programming:



Interview: Meetings with candidates who reveal their programs and meetings with the leaders who support them.

Africa News Room: 52 minutes of debate and analysis on all the issues at stake in the election with the candidates or their representatives facing experts. Campaign Journal : With our reporters deployed across the regions of Côte d'Ivoire, discover daily profiles of the candidates, the expectations of the Ivorian people, behind-the-scenes coverage of rallies, the country's greatest achievements, and a postcard from a city, region, or site of interest.

The Africa24 Group offers you 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households.

Watch“Côte d'Ivoire Présidentielle 2025” live, on replay, and on demand on all your screens at:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) and AFRICA24 English (channel 254) Canal+ Afrique package

On myafrica24, Africa's first HD streaming platform. On for full access to all programs

With the Africa24 Group, let's transform Africa together.

ABOUT THE AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast on the largest packages. A leader among the continent's decision-makers and senior executives, Africa 24 in French and Africa 24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa 24 has strengthened this leadership through sports with Africa24 Sport, Africa's first channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design, and more.

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:



AFRICA24 TV: Leader in African news in French, published by AMedia.

AFRICA24 English: Leader in African news exclusively in English.

AFRICA24 Infinity: The channel for creative talent dedicated to music, art, and culture. AFRICA24 Sport: The leading sports news and competition channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers), etc. More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and more, with over 8 million subscribers across various digital platforms and social networks.