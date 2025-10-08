Exploits Launches High-Resolution Detailed Geophysics At Québec Gold Projects

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) announces the commencement of high-resolution drone magnetic and VLF-EM surveys at its Fenton and Wilson gold projects in Québec. These surveys are aimed at identifying new areas of interest and gaining a more detailed understanding of the projects' known high-grade gold zones. Results from the surveys and this summer's field work, will guide the design of a winter drill program focused on expanding known resources and testing new zones of gold mineralization.

High-Resolution Detailed Geophysics at Québec Gold Projects

The geophysics crew will fly high-resolution drone magnetic and VLF-EM surveys across each property. The magnetic survey will cover 270-line kilometres at Fenton and 700-line kilometres at Wilson, while the VLF-EM survey will cover 135-line kilometres at Fenton and 350-line kilometres at Wilson.

Other highlights include:



Drone magnetic and VLF-EM survey to cover the entire Fenton and Wilson properties

Both surveys will use 50-metre line spacing at 35 to 40 metres above surface for high-resolution The drone magnetic survey will be run in two perpendicular directions to improve detail and help identify high-angle cross structures that trend parallel to historical survey lines.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments: "We are excited to launch these high-resolution surveys at our Fenton and Wilson projects, which together with our field work will ultimately lead to drilling programs on these gold projects. The surveys are designed to map structural controls on gold mineralization and highlight new, high-priority drill targets across both properties. The results will greatly benefit our anticipated upcoming winter drilling programs, where we aim to expand known resources and test new zones of gold mineralization. With the recent announced sale of our Newfoundland properties to New Found Gold Corp. for up to 3,547,100 shares at 2.48 per share (for up to approximately $8.8 million), Exploits will have over $10 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt to aggressively advance our projects."

The Fenton and Wilson properties contain high-grade gold mineralization associated with regional geophysical conductors near intersections with high-angle cross structures. A summary of the work to date on each project is below.

Fenton Project

The Fenton project comprises 18 contiguous claims covering approximately 760.7 hectares, with year-round access via forestry roads.

A historical mineral resource estimate (non-NI 43-101 compliant)* reported 426,173 tonnes grading 4.66 g/t gold (Au), for 63,885 ounces of gold , including 23,643 ounces within the first 50 metres below surface. This estimate was prepared by Exploration Boréale Inc. (Denis Chénard, Ing., 2000), and based on a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t Au and a minimum true width of 1.0 m.

Since that time, an additional 25 drill holes totaling more than 10,800 metres have been completed, which expanded the mineralized envelope along strike and to depth. Reported highlights include:



DDH 1354-17-17: 0.9 g/t Au over 32.6 m from 405.6 m , including 12.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018)

DDH 1354-17-17: 3.4 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 556.0 m , including 29.6 g/t Au over 2.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018) DDH 1354-17-24: 1.1 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 660.0 m , including 8.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018)

In addition to the Fenton Historical Resource and the immediate area, several other targets have been identified on the property (see figure 1), including:



One with drill holes and a similar geophysical signature:



1391-17-20 returned 42.3 g/t Au over 5.1 m including 356.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m (Gagnon, 2018)

1391-20-36 (a second drill hole) returned 2.9 g/t over 11.0 m, including 25.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Gagnon, 2020)

Four with surface grab samples and a similar geophysical signature:

Multiple > 10.0 g/t Au grab samples with one reaching 90.1 g/t Au Nine with similar geophysical targets with no sampling to date but coincident NW trending Mag high and EM conductor axis

(Details of sampling, QA/QC, and analytical procedures for the 2012, 2017-2018 and 2020 SOQUEM programs are provided below in Appendix A).







Figure 1 . Fenton Property, showing historic results and InfiniTEM Survey (Cartier Resources Inc., 2021).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Wilson Project

The Wilson gold project comprises 42 contiguous claims covering 1,660 hectares, located just 15 kilometres east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Québec.

The project hosts multiple gold-bearing zones, including the high-grade Toussaint showing where a historical mineral resource estimate (non-NI 43-101 compliant)* reported 187,706 tonnes at 7.1 g/t gold totalling approximately 42,850 ounces of gold (conducted by Freewest Resources in 1994 based on 70 holes and 9,634 metres).

An additional 92 holes totaling over 22,000 metres have been drilled on the property since the MRE was calculated. The results have greatly expanded the mineralized envelop along strike and to depth and include the following reported results:



DDH HMW 21-09: 13.11 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 121.0 m , including 38.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2022)

DDH HMW 21-08: 11.25 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 104.0 m , including 30.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2022)

DDH WL17-15: 6.8 g/t Au over 4.0 m , including 16.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Cartier, 2017) DDH WL17-05: 24.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 5.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m ; including 14.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Cartier, 2017)

In addition to the Toussaint Historical mineral resource and immediate area, at least seven other targets have been identified on the property (see figure 2):



Six have highly anomalous drill intercepts and a similar geophysical signature including:



DDH HMW 21-33: 17.31 g/t Au over 3.0 m including 58.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2023)



64.6 g/t Au over 0.4 m

DDH HMW 21-36: 5.8 g/t Au over 4.1 m (Yordanov, 2023) One has anomalous channel samples and a similar geophysical signature: 3.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres

(Details of sampling, QA/QC, and analytical procedures for the 2017 Cartier and 2021-2022 Hawkmoon programs are provided in Appendix A).







Figure 2. Wilson Property, showing historic results and OreVision Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



*Historical Resource Disclaimers

Fenton (GM 56275; Chénard, 2000): The historical estimate predates NI 43-101, cannot be compared to CIM standards, and lacks complete QA/QC documentation. It is considered relevant but uncertain and suspect due to limited verification, incomplete sampling, and inconsistencies in survey control. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as current, and the Company is not treating it as current. Additional work (data verification, re-logging, re-sampling, confirmation drilling, and updated modelling) would be required.

Wilson (GM 52557; Freewest, 1994): The historical estimate predates NI 43-101 and categories cannot be compared to CIM standards. It is considered relevant but uncertain and suspect given the limited tonnage, historical methodology, and absence of modern QA/QC. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as current, and the Company is not treating it as current. Additional work (data compilation, core verification, confirmation drilling, and updated modelling) would be required.

Sale of Newfoundland Properties

The Company recently announced the sale of its Newfoundland properties to New Found Cold Corp. for up to a total of 3,547,100 shares at a deemed price of $2.48 per share (up to $8.8 million) (see news release dated September 8, 2025 , for details). Upon closing Exploits will have approximately $10 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. The Company plans to use its cash and equivalents to advance its properties in Quebec and Ontario and pursue additional opportunities to add gold ounces in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Qualified person statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by

Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Exploits' portfolio consists of the Hawkins Gold Project in Ontario and three advanced high-grade gold projects in Québec (Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist). The Company's strategy is to advance projects with district-scale potential through systematic exploration and partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board,

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO