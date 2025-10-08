Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Education Ministry Directs Officials To Use Zoho Office Suite

2025-10-08 03:09:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo Credit- Internet

New Delhi – The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed its officials to use Zoho Office Suite for official work in a push towards self-reliance and reducing dependency on foreign software, according to officials.

“By embracing Zoho's indigenous office tools, we empower India to lead with homegrown innovation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and secure our data for a self-reliant future,” the ministry said in a circular titled 'Strengthening digital sovereignty under Swadeshi movement'.

Zoho Office Suite, developed by Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corporation, offers a comprehensive platform for documents, spreadsheets, presentations and more.

Key tools include Zoho Writer for documents, Zoho Sheet for spreadsheets, and Zoho Show for presentations, all stored securely on Zoho WorkDrive.

“The directive aligns with the government's vision of transforming the country from a service economy into a product nation and building a self-reliant ecosystem in technology, hardware, and software,” the ministry said.

