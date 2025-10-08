Russians Attack Oil Depot In Pryluky, Causing Fire
“In Pryluky, a strike drone attacked an oil depot, causing a fire,” Chaus wrote.
In addition, during the night, the enemy used a drone to strike a special vehicle belonging to a company repairing a road in the Semenivka community. The 56-year-old driver was injured and taken to the hospital. The car burned down, the Head of the Regional Military Administration said.
In Nizhyn, hits on railway facilities were recorded, and fires broke out. In the morning, the Russians struck an energy facility, causing emergency power outages.
In general, most of the enemy attacks over the past day were carried out with the use of FPV drones.
In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 44-year-old local woman was injured as a result of the shelling and was hospitalized.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy rare Russian 'Zhitel' EW station
On the evening of October 7, the Russians attacked a residential building in the village of Semenivka community with a strike drone. The house and a car were destroyed. A 70-year-old woman sought medical help.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders again struck an energy facility in the Nizhyn district, leaving more than 4,500 users without electricity
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
