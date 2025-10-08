Two Decades On: Pakistan Remembers Victims Of The 2005 Earthquake That Claimed Over 80,000 Lives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Twenty years have passed since the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan on October 8, 2005. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the quake wreaked havoc across Azad Kashmir, Hazara Division, and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving more than 80,000 people dead and millions homeless.

Entire settlements were reduced to rubble within seconds as thousands of schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure collapsed.

In Azad Kashmir alone, 56 percent of the population was affected, with over 46,000 people losing their lives and 33,000 injured. More than 300,000 homes were destroyed, and basic facilities vanished across 53 percent of the region's area.

Following the disaster, the government of Pakistan, the public, and several friendly nations joined hands in what became one of the largest rescue and relief operations in history. The Pakistan Army conducted 19,000 helicopter sorties using 50 helicopters to deliver aid to the affected areas.

According to reports, a total of 7,608 reconstruction projects were launched in the earthquake-hit regions. Of these, 5,878 have been completed, 919 remain under construction, and 811 have yet to begin due to financial constraints.

Out of 2,718 education sector projects, 1,606 have been completed, while 119 of 160 health sector projects have been finalized. The overall reconstruction program was estimated at Rs 225 billion, of which Rs 181 billion have been utilized, leaving Rs 44 billion still required.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, a central commemoration ceremony is being held today at the University College Ground in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir. Floral wreaths will be laid at the Earthquake Martyrs' Memorial, and awareness sessions on disaster preparedness will also be held.

The event is being organized by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and will feature the flags of friendly countries that extended assistance to Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake relief efforts.