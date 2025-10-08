JICA's Technical Cooperation Programme For Government Of Jordan Concluded

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Australia, Janti Kalajoqa, chaired the closing ceremony of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) two-week technical cooperation programme to the Government of Jordan on Public Private Partnership Fiscal Management titled "Strengthening capacity for PPP Fiscal Management", which took place in Sydney, Australia on October 3, in partnership with Georgetown University.The programme, which included a training course and study tour to major PPP projects in New South Wales, Australia included Jordanian participants from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Aqaba Development Corporation.In his speech, ambassador Kalajoqa, highlighted the importance of this technical cooperation programme by JICA to the Government of Jordan, and praised JICA for presenting it. He also praised the wise leadership of His Majesty King Abduallah II, which brought stability and prosperity to Jordan, and reflected Jordan's important role and weight restoring peace and stability regionally and in the international arena.Rabah Al-Shanti, Senior Programmes' Officer from JICA Jordan Office, highlighted the high spirit and active participation of the Jordanian participants during the programme in Australia.He also expressed JICA's appreciation to the strategic partnership with Georgetown University, which is one of the world top universities, and for them choosing Australia, and for their top-notch professors, instructors and management that executed the programme.He added that JICA has been providing budget-support loans to Jordan over the past 13 years, which accumulated to more than US$ 1 billion, and its now shifting to capital financing to Jordan's priority projects especially those in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, and to that end, look forward to holding the Stakeholders' Workshop slated for end of November 2025.Rodolph Boughaba, Associate Dean for Executive and Professional Education, from the Georgetown University in Qatar, expressed their value for the partnership with JICA Jordan Office, and praised all Jordanian participants for their engagement and high level of interaction.He emphasized on Georgetown University keenness to participant in the November 2025 Stakeholders' Workshop, and for continuing the partnership with JICA.