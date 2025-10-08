403
Kuwait Reaffirms Strong Commitment To Combating Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has reaffirmed its firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing commitment to drying up sources of terrorist financing in line with international law and human rights conventions.
This came in a statement delivered by Diplomatic Attache Jana Al-Dhafiri on Tuesday evening before the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly.
Al-Dhafiri highlighted Kuwait's recent legislative amendments to its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing law to align with international standards and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, enhancing the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
She underscored that countering terrorism is a collective responsibility that requires stronger international partnerships to build an effective global system to address the threat. She pointed to Kuwait's co-hosting, alongside Tajikistan and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, of the Fourth High-Level Conference on "Strengthening International Counter- Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms," held on November 4-5, 2024, which resulted in the adoption of the "Kuwait Declaration on Border Security and Management."
She expressed pride in Kuwait's active role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, citing the Council's adoption in 2019 of Resolutions 2462 and 2482 on criminalizing terrorism financing and addressing threats to international peace and security.
Kuwait also co-chairs, alongside the Netherlands and Turkiye, the Working Group on Foreign Terrorist Fighters within the Global Coalition Against Daesh, and with Kenya, it leads the East Africa Working Group under the Global Counterterrorism Forum.
Al-Dhafiri condemned violations of international law and the UN Charter that threaten global peace and security, calling for intensified international cooperation to counter terrorist groups and safeguard future generations through a rules-based international order. (end)
