QCB Foreign Reserves Up 3.08% In September 2025

Doha: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) foreign currency reserves and liquidity rose by 3.08% year-on-year in September 2025, reaching QR261.050bn, up from QR253.242bn a year earlier, according to data released by the Bank yesterday.

Official international reserves increased by 3.73%, or QR 7.262bn, to QR201.548bn at the end of September, compared with QR194.286bn in September 2024.

Holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills, however, declined by around QR3.947bn to QR132.879bn.

The Bank noted that official reserves mainly comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additional liquid assets such as foreign currency deposits are also included in the total international reserves. Meanwhile, gold reserves surged by nearly QR17.953bn to QR52.030bn at the end of September, compared with QR34.077bn in September 2024.

Qatar's SDR deposits with the IMF edged down by QR38m to QR5.248bn, while cash balances at foreign banks decreased by about QR6.706bn to QR11.390bn over the same period.