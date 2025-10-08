403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Prepares for First Journey to Türkiye, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is preparing for his first overseas journey since assuming the papacy, with scheduled visits to Türkiye and Lebanon beginning next month.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Vatican News, marking a significant milestone in the pontiff’s tenure.
According to the Vatican’s official news platform, "The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year."
This trip will be his inaugural venture outside of Italy as pope.
The Holy Father is expected to be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30, followed by a visit to Lebanon that will extend until December 2.
During his stay in Türkiye, he will travel to Iznik, a city in the northwest of the country formerly known as Nicaea. As of now, specific plans for the Lebanese leg of the journey have yet to be disclosed.
While in Iznik, the pontiff is scheduled to honor the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.
This historic gathering played a critical role in shaping early Christian theology, particularly in clarifying core beliefs such as the nature of Jesus Christ and his relationship to God the Father.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Vatican News, marking a significant milestone in the pontiff’s tenure.
According to the Vatican’s official news platform, "The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year."
This trip will be his inaugural venture outside of Italy as pope.
The Holy Father is expected to be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30, followed by a visit to Lebanon that will extend until December 2.
During his stay in Türkiye, he will travel to Iznik, a city in the northwest of the country formerly known as Nicaea. As of now, specific plans for the Lebanese leg of the journey have yet to be disclosed.
While in Iznik, the pontiff is scheduled to honor the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.
This historic gathering played a critical role in shaping early Christian theology, particularly in clarifying core beliefs such as the nature of Jesus Christ and his relationship to God the Father.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment