Qatar Participates In GCC Cultural Committee Meeting In Kuwait

Kuwait: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture (MoC), took part yesterday in the preparatory meeting of the General Cultural Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held under the chairmanship of the State of Kuwait.

This meeting serves as a precursor to the gathering of Their Excellencies the undersecretaries of culture ministries in GCC member states, scheduled to convene ahead of the 29th session of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, GCC ministers of culture, set to take place tomorrow.

The Qatari delegation to the preparatory meeting was led by MoC's Director of the Department of Culture and Arts Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi.

The meeting featured a comprehensive review of the agenda, which included 14 items spanning various domains of culture, arts, and heritage, aimed at strengthening joint cultural cooperation.

Each item was discussed in depth, culminating in the adoption of recommendations to be submitted to Their Excellencies the undersecretaries' meeting, in preparation for presentation to Their Highnesses and Excellencies, ministers of culture, during the ministerial session.