Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025


2025-10-07 02:00:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here:

From 29 September to 3 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,327,337 own shares at an average price of NOK 246.8926 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
29 September OSE 259,500 252.7319 65,583,928.05
CEUX
TQEX
30 September OSE 267,500 245.8434 65,763,109.50
CEUX
TQEX
1 October OSE 267,134 245.0811 65,469,494.57
CEUX
TQEX
2 October OSE 267,203 244.6687 65,376,210.65
CEUX
TQEX
3 October OSE 266,000 246.3042 65,516,917.20
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the period OSE 1,327,337 246.8926 327,709,659.96
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

 OSE 12,050,482 250.4922 3,018,551,710.69
CEUX
TQEX
Total 12,050,482 250.4922 3,018,551,710.69
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

 OSE 13,377,819 250.1350 3,346,261,370.65
CEUX
TQEX
Total 13,377,819 250.1350 3,346,261,370.65


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 39,663,674 own shares, corresponding to 1.55% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 29,755,007 own shares, corresponding to 1.16% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment

  • Detailed overview of transactions

MENAFN07102025004107003653ID1110159591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search