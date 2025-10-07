Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Wearing Wings, One Netizen Calls Her 'Victoria's Secret Model From Meesho' (VIDEO)
Urvashi Rautela consistently captivates audiences with her stylish choices, witty remarks, and social media antics, which keep her in the spotlight. Urvashi's fashion career began at the age of 15, when she had her first significant break at India Fashion Week. She eventually earned the title of Miss Teen India 2009.
Urvashi Rautela at Lakme Fashion Week
As a young model, she was a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week. For more than a decade, Urvashi has continued to shine in Bollywood, whether it's through acting, dancing performances, or her regular appearances as a showstopper at premier fashion events.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)
The upcoming Bombay Times Fashion Week has already seen a slew of celebs walk the runway, including Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Smriti Irani.
In that one walk, she wasn't just Urvashi Rautela, the actress. She became Urvashi Rautela, India's Angel.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)
Urvashi quotes - "I feel deeply honored to represent India .Wearing Angel Wings is not just a fashion moment it's a symbol of strength, divinity, and the power of dreams. Being the first Indian Angel makes me proud to carry my country's spirit onto the world stage, proving that Indian beauty, talent, and confidence can truly soar beyond borders. This moment is for every Indian girl who dreams fearlessly and believes in her own wings."
And today, an entire nation stands behind her, wings wide open with pride.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment