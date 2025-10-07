403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) --
1957 -- The Popular Theatrical Troupe kicked off its first season with two plays, "Matar Saif" and "Ummak Teraz Awal."
1961 -- The first British Ambassador to Kuwait, John Richmond, presented his credentials to the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1961 -- Authorities divided Kuwait into 10 constituencies where citizens could vote for two parliamentary hopefuls in each one. Accordingly, the Constituent Assembly was established with 20 members.
1992 -- State of Kuwait agreed to join the 1987 Montreal Protocol on ozone depleting substances.
1996 -- Voters headed to polling stations to elect 50 MPs out of the 230 competing hopefuls for seats in the National Assembly.
2000 -- Hawally Governor Ibrahim Al-Mudhaf passed away at the age of 68.
2001 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to establish the Higher Committee for Charities.
2003 -- British Queen Elizabeth II granted the Empire Medal to Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar for his services to the British community in Kuwait.
2005 -- Sheikh Salem Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 50. He was a prominent figure in the sports field, serving as President of the Kuwait Handball Association and Salmiya Sports Club.
2006 -- Kuwait Sports Club held, on its 45th anniversary, a match with Brazil with participation of the legendary player Pele.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked two grant agreements with Somalia, worth USD 10 million, to fund construction of an airport and a university.
2017 -- The State of Kuwait was designated for top sewage water treatment at the Arab level as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF.
2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah nominated Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.
2020 -- The National Assembly passed bills on the practice of medicine to improve medical care, as well as on competition.
2020 -- The National Assembly passed proposed law and draft legislation on competitiveness to align with recent regional and international laws.
2022 -- Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Al-Fadhli won a gold medal in saber category at the Asian Fencing Under 23 Championships, held in Kuwait.
2024 -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Mongolia a signed USD 80,000 deal to fund a study on developing Ondorkhaan Airport. (end)
