Watchguard's Next-Gen Firebox Rackmounts Deliver Scalable, Integrated Security For Msps And Growing Networks

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of its next-generation Firebox rackmount appliances-the Firebox M Series . Engineered for scalability, performance, and simplified deployment, the new models empower MSPs and their customers with enterprise-grade security built for growing networks and modern hybrid environments.

The Firebox M Series integrates seamlessly with WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform® and delivers sustained high throughput-even with full security services enabled. Remote workforce protection is built in via FireCloud Total Access ,1 WatchGuard's cloud-native zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution.

“The new series represents more than a hardware refresh; it's a leap forward in performance and platform capability,” said Jay Lindenauer , Vice President of Network Security at WatchGuard.“The next-generation Firebox M Series delivers significantly faster network speed and when combined with our expanded Unified Security Platform and FireCloud integration, it becomes the ideal firewall solution for securing and simplifying complex, modern networks.”

Scalable Protection with No Compromise on Performance

The M Series delivers up to twice the performance of the previous generation and is built to scale alongside business needs-without requiring hardware replacement. Key advantages include:

Integrated Multi-Gig and SFP/SFP+ Connectivity : Up to 10 Gbps per interface, now standard across the lineup, eliminating the need for additional modules or switches.

Intel-Powered Architecture : Ensures consistent performance under full inspection and all security services activated.

FireCloud Total Access : ZTNA support available to enable secure remote user access from day one.



Flexible Licensing and Seamless Upgrades : Expand capabilities through firmware updates and service tiers, no new hardware required. Sustainable Design : Reduced packaging, recyclable materials, and energy-conscious options support WatchGuard's Climate Pledge .

Tailored to Fit Organizations' Unique Needs

With five models in the lineup-up from four in the previous generation-the M Series is built to match a wide range of deployment scenarios:

M295 : Designed for small enterprises or regional offices upgrading from tabletop firewalls.

M395 : Ideal for multi-branch small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and retail environments, balancing performance and budget.

M495 : Compliance-ready protection for education, healthcare, and similar regulated sectors.



M595 : Built for hybrid deployments in manufacturing and public sector organizations. M695 : Top-tier performance with optional redundant power for MSP-hosted and data-intensive use cases.

All Firebox M Series models integrate with WatchGuard Cloud , enabling centralized management, XDR-powered detection with ThreatSync , and zero trust identity enforcement via AuthPoint MFA .

“Our clients expect security that adapts to their growth, and the Firebox M Series delivers,” said Maik Lumler , CEO of BOC IT at Security GmbH , a WatchGuard partner.“With performance tiers that deliver at least twice the performance and seamless migration from older models, we're meeting demand without disruption. It's a future-proof solution that fits today's budgets.”

Industry Validation and Global Availability

Recognized by Gartner, IDC, and other leading analyst firms, the Firebox line is trusted by nearly 17,000 MSPs globally. Independent testing using NetSecOPEN standardized methodologies confirms the Firebox M Series maintains consistent throughput-even under full security load.

Unlike vendors with complex add-ons and hidden costs, WatchGuard includes essential features-like gateway antivirus, spamBlocker, and cloud log retention-as basic functionalities. With predictable pricing and integrated services, MSPs and SMEs gain access to enterprise-grade protection without the overhead.

The Firebox M Series is available now through WatchGuard's global partner network. For a limited time, new M Series customers will receive FireCloud Total Access licenses , unlocking ZTNA capabilities on day one.

This release follows the recent launch of FireCloud Total Access and the new Firebox Tabletop Series , reinforcing WatchGuard's commitment to protecting networks of all sizes with scalable, unified security.

1. For a limited time, Firebox purchases include access to ZTNA through a special promotion-10 licenses for $0.10. Offer subject to terms and conditions.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard .

