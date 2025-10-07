Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Srinagar- The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the vital road link connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country, has been closed due to multiple landslides, shooting stones, and mudslides triggered by inclement weather, officials said on Tuesday morning.
An official said that the highway remains blocked at multiple locations, and men and machinery have been deployed to carry out clearance operations.
