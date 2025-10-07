October Supermoon: When Is The Best Time To View? Why Is It Special? Check All Details Here
For the clearest view, lunar enthusiasts are advised to choose an open, flat area with an unobstructed view of the sky. Fields, parks, and waterfronts make ideal spots. Observers are also encouraged to prioritise safety while watching the moon.
October's full moon is usually known as the Hunter's Moon. However, when the full moon is closest to the autumnal equinox, as it is in 2025, it is called the Harvest Moon instead.The Harvest Supermoon rises above Tower Bridge in London. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)What makes a supermoon special?
A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Although not an official astronomical term, NASA explains that a supermoon happens when the moon is within 90% of its perigee, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon of the year.
Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA's Artemis III mission, said:“The joy of a full moon is that if it's cloudy in your neighbourhood on Monday night on the 6th, you can look Tuesday, and the moon will still look fairly full.”When is the next supermoon?
The next supermoon will take place on November 5 at 7:19 AM Central Time. While it will not be fully visible in the Chicago area due to daylight, the moon will still appear full on the night of November 4 and into the early morning hours.
