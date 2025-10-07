California News: Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento's Highway 50 At Least 3 Critically Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) A REACH air medical helicopter crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento Monday evening, leaving at least three people critically injured. Authorities have closed the highway and are investigating the cause.

Where and when did the crash occur?

Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash on Highway 50 on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident was reported shortly after 7 pm near 59th Street on the eastbound side of the freeway.

A video of the incident showed the helicopter spinning out of control near the highway before crashing to the ground, with cars and other vehicles seen dangerously close. A widely shared photo on social media captured the aftermath of the California helicopter crash.

The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that the aircraft involved was a REACH helicopter, which provides air medical transport. Officials have not yet clarified whether the helicopter was en route to or from a hospital at the time of the crash.

What are the casualties and road conditions?

At least three people sustained critical injuries, according to Sacramento Fire officials.

“Eastbound Highway 50 is under a full closure at 59th Street due to the crash,” CHP traffic logs noted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as authorities continue emergency operations and investigations.

Helicopter crash in Minnesota

Last month, a helicopter crashed and caught fire near a suburban airport in the Minnesota Twin Cities, with authorities confirming there were no survivors. The downed aircraft, a Robinson R66, was discovered around 2:45 pm local time west of Airlake Airport on September 7.

Emergency crews who arrived at the scene reported that the helicopter had erupted in flames, and no one onboard had survived the crash. The Robinson R66, a single-engine turbine helicopter, typically accommodates one pilot and four passengers.