Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Here's How Big B Landed His First Film In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan is about to turn 83. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj. Before entering films, he used to work in Kolkata. We'll tell you at what age he made his debut and how he got his first film

Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the world of acting with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. The film's writer-director and producer was Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. JP Kaushik composed the music.

After his studies, Amitabh Bachchan worked as a business executive in Kolkata. After his shift, he did theater because he loved acting. Big B entered Bollywood at the age of 27.

Amitabh got his first film, Saat Hindustani, thanks to Tinnu Anand, who recommended him to the director. The movie is about seven Indians trying to free Goa from Portuguese rule.

Amitabh Bachchan was paid a fee of ₹5000 for his work in Saat Hindustani. His character's name was Anwar Ali. In those days, the film collected ₹8.10 lakh at the box office.

Amitabh's debut, Saat Hindustani, was a flop. But, he started getting offers. He then appeared in films like Anand, Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, and Bansi Birju.

In his 56-year career, Amitabh Bachchan has worked in about 200 films. He got the 'Angry Young Man' tag from Zanjeer. He is 80+ and still active in films.