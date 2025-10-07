Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Here's How Big B Landed His First Film In Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan is about to turn 83. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj. Before entering films, he used to work in Kolkata. We'll tell you at what age he made his debut and how he got his first film
Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the world of acting with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. The film's writer-director and producer was Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. JP Kaushik composed the music.
After his studies, Amitabh Bachchan worked as a business executive in Kolkata. After his shift, he did theater because he loved acting. Big B entered Bollywood at the age of 27.
Amitabh got his first film, Saat Hindustani, thanks to Tinnu Anand, who recommended him to the director. The movie is about seven Indians trying to free Goa from Portuguese rule.
Amitabh Bachchan was paid a fee of ₹5000 for his work in Saat Hindustani. His character's name was Anwar Ali. In those days, the film collected ₹8.10 lakh at the box office.
Amitabh's debut, Saat Hindustani, was a flop. But, he started getting offers. He then appeared in films like Anand, Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, and Bansi Birju.
In his 56-year career, Amitabh Bachchan has worked in about 200 films. He got the 'Angry Young Man' tag from Zanjeer. He is 80+ and still active in films.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment