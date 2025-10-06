Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Appointment Of Company Secretary
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wood as Joint Company Secretary for Proteomics International, effective today. Mr Wood will serve alongside Timothy Luscombe as Joint Company Secretary.
Mr Wood is an Assistant Company Secretary at Bio101 Financial Advisory (Bio101), a financial services firm providing outsourced CFO, taxation, and company secretarial solutions to the Healthcare sector. He has over 15 years of legal and governance experience working with public and private companies in Australia and currently serves as Company Secretary for several ASX-listed, public unlisted, and private Healthcare companies. Mr Wood holds a Bachelor of Business from RMIT University and a Certificate in Governance Practice from the Governance Institute of Australia.
-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.
