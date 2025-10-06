'Puff Daddy Asked Me For Pardon': Trump's Big Reveal After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sentencing In Prostitution Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump claimed Sean“P. Diddy” Combs, 55, called as 'Puff Daddy' prior to 2001, reached out to him for pardon. However, Trump did not indicate whether he would approve the request.

As per a report by The New York Post, while responding in the Oval Office when questioned about the Supreme Court rejecting aide of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal, Trump said,“I will speak to the DOJ. I wouldn't consider it or not consider - I don't know anything about it. I'll look at it. I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons. I call him 'Puff Daddy,' has asked me for a pardon.” Sean Combs was sentenced on Friday to over four years in prison for charges related to prostitution.

An old video also of Trump also went viral after Diddy's sentencing. The video shows Trump speaking to the news portal Newsmax and saying he was 'very friendly' with Combs before he ran for office, at which point the rapper allegedly became hostile against Trump.

Trump said,“Well, he was essentially half innocent. I don't know what... he is still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it didn't seem as good a victory. I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy. I know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."

“It's hard, like human beings, we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, but when you lose someone and you were fine, then you run for office, and he makes some terrible statement. It makes it more difficult to do,” Trump added, highlighting a 'no' to a pardon.

Maxwell in prison

Maxwell was socially connected to Trump during the time he was friends with Epstein, her former boyfriend, in the 1990s and early 2000s.

She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in what the Justice Department describes as the exploitation of over 1,000 young women and girls. After participating in interviews in July with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, during which she told Trump he“was never inappropriate with anybody” while connected to Epstein, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas.

Following a DOJ memo in July stating that no further disclosures were necessary, members of Congress have demanded more documents concerning the late pedophile's influential associates, including former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and accused of sexually abusing numerous teenage girls. About a month later, he was discovered dead in his New York jail cell, with investigators ruling it a suicide.

The Epstein case continued to draw attention during Trump's administration, especially after the FBI and Justice Department announced in July that Epstein had indeed taken his own life, despite ongoing conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise. They also clarified that a“client list” reportedly mentioned by Attorney General Pam Bondi did not exist, and that no further documents from the high-profile investigation were available for public release.