MUCHO Burrito Launches Shiitake Carnitas, A Bold New Protein Made From Real Ingredients
Shiitake Carnitas is designed to deliver bold, meaty flavour without the complexity or additives found in many meat alternative. It reflects what today's guests are increasingly looking for: food that is craveable, real, and made with care.
“We're not trying to imitate meat. We're celebrating ingredients that are delicious in their own right,” said Luca Gerace, director of culinary at MUCHO Burrito.“We're introducing a new way to experience mushrooms. Slow-roasted, full of flavour, and Made-in-Casa. It's a product that's true to who we are and how we cook.”
Real food, real flavour
Shiitake Carnitas is made using whole shiitake mushrooms and other natural ingredients with no GMOs, preservatives, or artificial additives. The mushrooms are slow-cooked to achieve a tender, pulled texture that pairs seamlessly with the fresh topping and Made-in-Casa salsas MUCHO is known for.
Rather than position it as a meat substitute, MUCHO places mushrooms at the center of the plate - not as a compromise, but as a bold, stand-alone option. Shiitake Carnitas is available across the menu in burritos, bowls, quesadilla and tacos.
Culinary innovation the MUCHO Way
This launch marks a key milestone in MUCHO Burrito's brand evolution under its Modern Mexicana platform – a blend of traditional culinary inspiration and a modern commitment to quality, inclusion, and bold flavour.
With every menu update, MUCHO aims to offer guests more inspired choices that reflect evolving tastes, while staying rooted in tradition and Made-in-Casa values.
Shitake Carnitas is available now at participating MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada.
The post MUCHO Burrito launches Shiitake Carnitas, a bold new protein made from real ingredients appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
