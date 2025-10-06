Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Author Jilly Cooper, Famed For Rivals And Riders, Dies At 88

Author Jilly Cooper, Famed For Rivals And Riders, Dies At 88


2025-10-06 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
FILE PHOTO

British author Jilly Cooper, known for her many bestselling novels including“Rivals” and“Riders,” has died at age 88, her agent said on Monday.

A statement from her family said that the author's“unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”

“The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago,” her agent, Felicity Blunt, said in a statement.“Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping series The Rutshire Chronicles and its havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black.”

