Attack On CJI Has Angered Every Indian: PM
New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to convey his condemnation of a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at him, and said the attack has angered every Indian.
“There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society,” he said and praised Gavai for maintaining calm following the incident.
Modi posted on X,“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji.
“The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable.”
He added,“I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”
