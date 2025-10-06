Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
WASHINGTON -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed the deep historical and strategic relations that bonds Kuwait with the United Stated.
CAIRO -- Egypt announced the election of its candidate, Dr. Khaled El-Anany, as Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by an overwhelming majority.
BRUSSELS -- The International Criminal Court (ICC) convicted a Sudanese militia leader of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, marking the court's first ruling related to the atrocities committed in Sudan's western Darfur region.
DUBAI -- Kuwait Sporting Club's basketball team crowned the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship after a well-deserved victory over Lebanon's Al-Hikma team in Dubai, with a score of 101-93, claiming the title for the second time in their history. (end) mb
