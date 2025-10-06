Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) stressed the deep strategic partnership and commitment to developing bilateral cooperation in various domains among regional and international transformations that require joint coordination and understanding.

WASHINGTON -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed the deep historical and strategic relations that bonds Kuwait with the United Stated.

CAIRO -- Egypt announced the election of its candidate, Dr. Khaled El-Anany, as Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by an overwhelming majority.

BRUSSELS -- The International Criminal Court (ICC) convicted a Sudanese militia leader of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, marking the court's first ruling related to the atrocities committed in Sudan's western Darfur region.

DUBAI -- Kuwait Sporting Club's basketball team crowned the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship after a well-deserved victory over Lebanon's Al-Hikma team in Dubai, with a score of 101-93, claiming the title for the second time in their history. (end) mb