Techtra Automotive Academy: Malaysia's Leading Automotive College Redefining Hands-On Learning In European Sports Car Technology

Puchong, Selangor - 6 Oct, 2025 - Techtra Automotive Academy, one of Malaysia's fastest-rising automotive colleges, is setting new standards in professional automotive education through its internationally recognized Diploma in Automotive Technology program.

Built on a foundation of European sports-car expertise, the Academy delivers an industry-driven curriculum blending 70% practical training with real-world diagnostic and performance experience - giving students a true edge in the competitive automotive sector.

As a TQUK (UK) and JPK (Malaysia) accredited automotive college , Techtra ensures its graduates are globally qualified and job-ready. Backed by its parent company, Techtrics Auto, one of Selangor's top independent service centres, students benefit from internships, exposure to real workshop operations, and guaranteed job placement opportunities.

“Techtra is not just a place to study - it's a gateway into the automotive industry. Our Diploma in Automotive Technology prepares students for the latest advancements in hybrid, EV, and continental car systems,” said a Techtra Academy spokesperson.

Recognized with the Asia Automotive Education Excellence Award, Techtra's campus features professional-grade tools, European vehicles, and certified trainers dedicated to transforming passion into professional mastery.

