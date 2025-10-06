Author's Tranquility Press Presents A Spiritual Odyssey:“Lord, Thanks For The Journey” A Riveting Memoir Of Faith, Miracles, And A Life Transformed By Divine Purpose

MENAFN - GetNews)



From the Jim Crow South to Global Ministry: Denotra E. Johnson's Unforgettable Testimony of God's Faithfulness Through Every Trial

MARIETTA, GA - In a powerful new memoir that reads like a spiritual epic, Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of“Lord, Thanks For The Journey” by Denotra E. Johnson . This is not merely a life story; it is a profound testament to a life utterly surrendered, a captivating narrative of how one woman's obedience to God's call led her from the cotton fields of Mississippi to ministering on four continents.

Johnson's journey begins in the harsh landscape of the segregated South, marked by poverty, racial terror, and a family's desperate flight for safety. Yet, even in those early years, a divine hand was guiding her path. The book chronicles her worldly success, a deep emptiness, and a dramatic, radical conversion at a Jimmy Swaggart conference that would forever alter her destiny.

From that moment, her life became a supernatural adventure.

“Lord, Thanks For The Journey” details how Johnson evolved from a reluctant believer into a powerful vessel for God's work. She shares breathtaking accounts of being baptized in the Holy Spirit, walking in the gifts of prophecy and healing, and leading a global ministry that spanned from the Philippines and Jamaica to Russia and China-often at great personal risk and sacrifice. She founded a church, oversaw the construction of its building, and dedicated her life to sounding the alarm for the end times, all while navigating the profound personal trial of her husband's battle with Alzheimer's.

Written with raw honesty and deep spiritual insight, this book is for anyone who has ever wondered if God has a plan for their life, for those walking through their own valleys, and for believers hungry for a story of unwavering faith. Johnson's life proves that no matter where you start, when you say“yes” to God, the journey is always worth thanking Him for.

A story of triumph, tragedy, and transcendent faith,“Lord, Thanks For The Journey” will inspire you to look at your own path with new eyes and a grateful heart.

"Lord, Thanks For The Journey" is available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author

Denotra E. Johnson is an ordained minister, evangelist, and teacher of the Word. For decades, she has answered the call to carry the gospel across the globe, founding Victory in Jesus Bible Faith Center in Apple Valley, California. Her life is a living testimony to the power of obedience and the faithfulness of God through every season.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top-tier author services and publishing house, committed to helping writers share their voices with the world. We specialize in bringing compelling stories and transformative ideas to a global audience.