Whatchimp Expands To 90+ Countries As Official Meta Business Partner, Becoming The Preferred Whatsapp Marketing Platform For Growing Businesses
WhatChimp enables companies to send bulk messages, automate customer support, and manage team communication using Meta's verified infrastructure. Unlike other providers that charge heavy markups on Meta's conversation fees, WhatChimp offers 0% markup , allowing businesses to pay only what Meta charges, saving up to 25% every month.
“We built WhatChimp to give businesses a safe, affordable, and compliant way to scale on WhatsApp,” said Anant Gupta, Founder of WhatChimp .“Companies shouldn't have to risk bans or overpay to connect with customers. Our expansion across 90+ countries shows that transparency and trust are what businesses truly value.”
WhatChimp's clients include ENI Networks , one of the largest Internet service providers in Mexico, along with thousands of small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Many have migrated from other BSPs to WhatChimp because of its transparent pricing, seamless onboarding, and dedicated multilingual support.
The platform's robust feature set includes: . Unlimited WhatsApp messages within Meta's 24-hour window . Multi-agent dashboards and department-based chat routing . Built-in Chatbot Builder and AI Agent trained on company data . Native integrations with Zapier, Pabbly, Shopify, WooCommerce, API, and Webhooks . 1000 free incoming conversations for all new users
With official Meta compliance and 0% markup pricing, WhatChimp has become the trusted WhatsApp marketing platform for businesses across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. The company continues to grow its partner network and aims to help more brands adopt compliant WhatsApp automation without sacrificing affordability.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment