Roadhelps Revolutionizes Roadside Assistance For Truck And Car Drivers Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)RoadHelps , a new mobile app built by a truck driver for drivers, is transforming how roadside assistance works in America. Designed to eliminate the long waits, high costs, and outdated systems that have frustrated drivers for years, RoadHelps connects drivers directly with nearby service providers-fast, fair, and simple.

Whether it's a semi-truck stranded on a cross-country haul or a family car with a flat tire on the way to work, breakdowns can bring anyone's day to a halt. Traditional roadside services often take hours, especially at major truck stops like TA or Love's, where wait times can stretch from two to eight hours. Car drivers, meanwhile, are left searching Google, calling multiple shops, or relying on costly memberships that don't guarantee quick service. RoadHelps changes that by making help available with just one tap.

One Tap for Instant Roadside Help

With RoadHelps, the moment a driver needs assistance-whether for a flat tire, dead battery, lockout, or towing-they simply open the app and send a request. That request is instantly broadcast to nearby service providers such as mobile mechanics, tow truck drivers, and tire repair specialists. The nearest qualified provider can accept the job immediately, and the driver can see who's coming, their estimated arrival time, and upfront pricing-all before confirming. Payments are processed securely in-app, removing the need for cash, checks, or card details over the phone.

“RoadHelps was built to solve a problem I lived every day,” said Mateus Chipa, founder of RoadHelps and a truck driver with nearly a decade of experience.“I once waited almost 10 hours in Las Vegas just to get a tire fixed. That delay cost me money and almost ruined my delivery schedule. I realized there had to be a better way-and that's why I built RoadHelps.”

Empowering Local Service Providers

The app doesn't just help drivers-it also opens new opportunities for small roadside businesses and independent mechanics. Normally, these professionals struggle to compete with big repair chains or spend heavily on advertising to get noticed. RoadHelps changes that by delivering job requests directly to their phones, completely free to join. The app only charges a small 10% commission after a completed job.

This model helps small businesses grow without marketing costs, while drivers benefit from faster, more affordable service. It's a win-win that supports local economies and keeps drivers moving.

Saving Time and Money for Drivers

For truckers, every hour of downtime can mean hundreds of dollars lost from missed deliveries or rescheduled appointments. RoadHelps minimizes that downtime by connecting drivers to available help instantly, reducing wait times dramatically. For everyday drivers, the app provides peace of mind-knowing that reliable assistance is just a tap away, no membership required.

“Every minute counts when you're hauling freight or on your way to work,” Chipa added.“RoadHelps gives drivers control again. You don't have to wait hours or overpay. You get the help you need, when you need it.”

Available Now on iOS and Android

RoadHelps is live and available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is already gaining traction among truckers and mechanics across the United States for its simplicity, transparency, and reliability.

To learn more about how RoadHelps works, watch the official video here:

About RoadHelps

RoadHelps is a U.S.-based mobile platform dedicated to modernizing roadside assistance for drivers of all kinds. Built by Mateus Chipa, a professional truck driver, RoadHelps was created to save drivers time and money while empowering local service providers. The app connects stranded drivers with nearby mechanics, tow operators, and repair professionals instantly, offering transparent pricing, secure payments, and real-time updates-all within one easy-to-use platform.

RoadHelps is more than just a business-it's a mission to make roadside help faster, fairer, and more accessible for everyone on the road.