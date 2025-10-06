Paolo Testolini Joins ERA-Co As Global Director Of Urban Design And Masterplanning

MENAFN - GetNews)



New York, NY - October 6, 2025 - ERA-co , a leading global placemaking consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of Paolo Testolini as its new Global Director of Urban Design and Masterplanning, effective October 1, 2025. Paolo joins ERA-co from Woods Bagot - both part of the 7C network - bringing over 20 years of distinguished experience in architecture, urban planning, and environmental design.

Based in Dubai, Paolo will lead ERA-co's global urban design and masterplan studio, driving projects that blend data-driven insights with design innovation. His work emphasizes sustainability, placemaking, and storytelling, applying evidence-based methodologies to shape thriving, future-ready cities. Throughout his career, Paolo has led transformative urban projects that combine strategic masterplanning with place-based innovation. His portfolio includes large-scale projects in the Middle East-including the Dubai Land Retail District, the Palm Jumeirah Masterplan and the Expo 2020 Souks masterplan in Dubai-alongside landmark developments across Italy, Greece, Mexico, China, and the UK.

“We searched globally for this role and found the best talent within our own network,” said Steven Cornwell, Global Director of ERA-co.“Paolo's appointment signals a shift toward what's next - masterplanning defined by intelligence, foresight, and global impact. He strengthens our ambition to build the world's most progressive intelligence platform for cities and places, uniting data science, design thinking, and strategic foresight.”

Reflecting on his move, Testolini said:“Just as cities once grew around rivers and trade routes, today urban intelligence guides their evolution. At ERA-co, I move from designing places to designing the systems that shape tomorrow's cities - where data, culture, economics and design come together to build better places.”

In his new role, Paolo will lead ERA-co's strategic urban intelligence initiatives, helping clients define the systems, investments, and strategies that underpin cities before sites are selected or briefs are set. This positions ERA-co as the intelligence engine shaping urban vision, while maintaining collaborative relationships with delivery-focused partners across the 7C network – Impact Futures , Woods Bagot, and Customs Bureau .

Paolo's appointment represents a strategic evolution in ERA-co's approach to urban design, shifting from masterplanning as purely spatial design to masterplanning as intelligence. He brings decades of experience integrating data, culture, economics, and design to shape better cities, strengthening ERA-co's capacity for systems-level thinking and strategic urban analysis.

"At ERA-co, we start by asking: What should this place be? Who is it for? How do we position it for relevance and value? Answering these questions allows us to define the strategy and intelligence behind every project before the physical form is determined. As part of the same 7C Network, ERA-co and Woods Bagot can work in sequence when it comes to masterplanning, ensuring that this strategic groundwork is translated into architecture that is cohesive and compelling. Together, we address complex urban challenges from first principles through to delivery - ensuring every project is aligned with purpose, people, and place."

Paolo is also a sought-after speaker and collaborator, frequently engaging with top-tier institutions and design conferences worldwide to share his insights on urban transformation and sustainable development.

For more information on ERA-co and its global urban design and masterplanning initiatives, visit .

About ERA-co:

We create places where people and planet thrive - spaces that spark connection, curiosity, and build lasting value. By combining deep research, data science, and visionary thinking, we craft integrated strategies that balance urban growth with planetary boundaries. Together we shape a more prosperous world, partnering with the world's leading clients to advancing humanity through place. Part of the 7C network.

About 7C:

7C is a wholly owned network of leading place brands, ERA-co, Impact futures, Woods Bagot and Customs Bureau.

Operating from 18 global cities, we understand the complexity and challenges of our time. To generate the best possible outcomes for people and place, our brands provide visionary thinking and a holistic approach to Placemaking, Sustainability, Architecture & Design and Luxury Interior Design.

Total Place Design is an integrated approach to creating transformative places. We connect specialist knowledge from across our network to deliver strategic outcomes and long-term impact.